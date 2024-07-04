The T20 Cricket World Cup winning team India began their victory parade in Mumbai today as crowds throng the team’s open bus along its path to the Wankhede Stadium.

The Men in Blue landed in Delhi on July 4 aboard a specially-arranged charter flight, five days after winning the coveted title in Barbados where it was stranded due to a category 4 hurricane.

The team met Prime Minister Narendra Modi before leaving for Mumbai where a victory parade is scheduled for the T20 World Cup champions at 5 p.m.

The Air India special charter flight AIC24WC — Air India Champions 24 World Cup — took off around 4:50 a.m. local time and will land in the Indian national capital on Thursday at around 6:20 a.m. (IST).

