GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Live

Team India victory parade LIVE updates: Victory parade concludes at Wankhede Stadium

Massive traffic snarls halt Mumbai as a sea of people converged at Marine Drive to witness the victory parade of the Indian cricket team

Updated - July 04, 2024 08:57 pm IST

Published - July 04, 2024 06:53 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Players of the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team acknowledge fans during their open bus victory parade, in Mumbai, on July 04, 2024.

Players of the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team acknowledge fans during their open bus victory parade, in Mumbai, on July 04, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The T20 Cricket World Cup winning team India began their victory parade in Mumbai today as crowds throng the team’s open bus along its path to the Wankhede Stadium. 

The Men in Blue landed in Delhi on July 4 aboard a specially-arranged charter flight, five days after winning the coveted title in Barbados where it was stranded due to a category 4 hurricane.

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2024: From best bowling average to most boundaries, a look at records broken

The team met Prime Minister Narendra Modi before leaving for Mumbai where a victory parade is scheduled for the T20 World Cup champions at 5 p.m.

The Air India special charter flight AIC24WC — Air India Champions 24 World Cup — took off around 4:50 a.m. local time and will land in the Indian national capital on Thursday at around 6:20 a.m. (IST).

Follow the updates here:

WATCH LIVE | Team India’s victory parade to Wankhede
  • July 04, 2024 20:50
    WATCH | Fans cheer for Team India along path of victory parade
  • July 04, 2024 19:43
    Rohit Sharma and Co begin victory parade

    Team India’s victory parade to Wankhede Stadium, atop the open bus, begins in Mumbai. The staff at Wankhede are having a hard time to cover the ‘Champions’ podium due to heavy rains, reports Amol Karhadkar.

  • July 04, 2024 19:26
    WATCH | Chaos in Wankhede Stadium as fans surge forward
  • July 04, 2024 19:18
    Avoid traveling towards Marine Drive, advise police

    As thousands of people gathered in south Mumbai to watch the Indian T20 cricket team’s victory parade, Mumbai police advised commuters to avoid heading towards Marine Drive.

    “Due to the heavy rush of fans around Wankhede Stadium, people are requested to avoid commuting towards Marine Drive,” the police appealed through their X handle.

    People started gathering at Marine Drive from early evening today and at some places police struggled to bring the crowds under control.

    Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Satyanarayan took a stock of the security arrangements at Marine Drive and Wankhede Stadium earlier today.

    - PTI

  • July 04, 2024 19:07
    Maharashtra CM Shinde directs Mumbai Police to take measures to avoid traffic disruptions

    Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde directs the Mumbai Police to control the crowds of cricket lovers, who have gathered to welcome the ICC T20 World Cup winning Indian cricket team.

    He says that a huge crowd has gathered at the Wankhede Stadium as well as Marine Drive in Mumbai to welcome the victorious team and police has been instructed to avoid traffic disruptions due to the crowd.

  • July 04, 2024 18:52
    WATCH | Team India’s ‘vijay rath’ bus for victory parade gets stuck in crowd
  • July 04, 2024 18:39
    Hardik Pandya lifts up the World Cup to the crowd at Mumbai Airport
  • July 04, 2024 18:36
    Indian team bus starts from Mumbai airport
  • July 04, 2024 18:27
    WATCH | Team India arrives in Mumbai for victory celebrations

    ​​​​

    ​​​​

  • July 04, 2024 17:57
    Crowd at Marine Drive awaiting Team India’s arrival
  • July 04, 2024 17:22
    Traffic jam in Marine Drive, Mumbai, ahead of Team India’s parade

    Marine Drive.jpg

  • July 04, 2024 16:45
    Cricket fans dance and celebrate outside Wankhede stadium in Mumbai
  • July 04, 2024 16:32
    Heavy rush of cricket fans at Church Gate Railway Station in Mumbai
  • July 04, 2024 16:19
    Open-top bus for Team India’s victory parade reaches Mumbai’s Marine Drive

    Team India will celebrate the World Cup victory with fans in an open-top bus in Mumbai and the special vehicle, painted in colours of Team India, has reached Marine Drive in the city ahead of team’s arrival from Delhi.

    The bus also has a picture of the elated Indian team after they won the T20 World Cup trophy in the West Indies.

    The Rohit Sharma-led side will travel in the bus from Marine Drive to the iconic Wankhede Stadium celebrating the victory with the cricket fans.

    - ANI

  • July 04, 2024 15:40
    Enthusiastic cricket fans arrive at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai
  • July 04, 2024 15:11
    BCCI presents ‘Namo 1’ champions jersey to PM Modi
  • July 04, 2024 14:11
    T20 WC squad’s Mumbai players to be felicitated in Vidhan Bhavan

    Four Mumbai players of the T20 World Cup cricket team will be felicitated in the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan complex in Mumbai on Friday, State Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar said in the House on July 4.

    Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Shivam Dube and Yashasvi Jaiswal, all from Mumbai, were part of India’s T20 World Cup squad. - PTI

  • July 04, 2024 14:01
    Victory Parade from Marine Drive to Wankhede Stadium
  • July 04, 2024 13:31
    Watch: 2024 T20 World Cup champions meet Prime Minister Modi

  • July 04, 2024 13:10
    After meeting PM Modi, team India reaches Delhi airport to leave for Mumbai
  • July 04, 2024 12:39
    BCCI President Roger Binny and Secretary Jay Shah celebrate with the team

    **EDS: IMAGE VIA @ShelarAshish** New Delhi: BCCI President Roger Binny, Secretary Jay Shah and Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma during celebrations upon the team's arrival at New Delhi airport, Thursday, July 4, 2024. Indian cricket team on Thursday returned home after winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in Barbados. (PTI Photo)(PTI07_04_2024_000042A)

  • July 04, 2024 12:21
    Wankhede Stadium gates to close at 6 p.m. or when the stands are filled to capacity

    The Indian team will be celebrating the win at The Wankhede Stadium in mumbai later today. The stadium will be open to general public as well.

    The gates will close at 6 p.m. or when the stands are filled to capacity, whichever is earlier.

  • July 04, 2024 12:12
    It’s a great achievement to win T20 WC: Rajeev Shukla

    Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president Rajeev Shukla said that Team India’s triumph at the 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup was a ‘great achievement’.

    The Men in Blue got hold of the prestigious T20 WC trophy for the second time, defeating South Africa by seven runs in Barbados on Saturday.

    Speaking to ANI, Mr. Shukla said that everyone in the country is happy after Men in Blue won the T20 World Cup. The BCCI vice-president gave all the credit to the players and BCCI officials for their success in the marquee event.

    ”Everybody is happy because it’s a great achievement to win the ICC T20 World Cup after defeating South Africa and many countries. I would like to give credit to all the players, team management and BCCI officials... They landed here today in a private chartered plane of Air India and now they’ll be heading for Mumbai and there will be reception...,” Mr. Shukla said. - ANI

  • July 04, 2024 11:58
    Rohit Sharma-led Team India reach PM Modi’s residence

    Rohit Sharma-led Team India reached Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence after their success at the 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup in Barbados.

    The T20 World Cup winners will meet with PM Modi at his residence, 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi. - ANI

  • July 04, 2024 11:52
    Fathers gathered to welcome the team

    NEW DELHI, 04/07/2024: Fans gather to welcome the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team at New Delhi airport on July 04, 2024. PHOTO: SHASHI SHEKHAR KASHYAP/ The Hindu

  • July 04, 2024 11:51
    Suryakumar Yadav dances with artists as the team arrives in New Delhi

    **EDS: SCREENSHOT VIA PTI VIDEOS** New Delhi: Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav dances with artists upon his arrival at a hotel in New Delhi, Thursday, July 4, 2024. Indian cricket team on Thursday returned home after winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in Barbados. (PTI Photo)(PTI07_04_2024_000063B)

  • July 04, 2024 11:13
    Jay Shah and Rohit Sharma upon the team’s arrival in New Delhi

    **EDS: VIDEO GRAB VIA @BCCI** New Delhi: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma upon the team's arrival at New Delhi airport, Thursday, July 4, 2024. Indian cricket team on Thursday returned home after winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in Barbados. (PTI Photo)(PTI07_04_2024_000071B)

  • July 04, 2024 11:08
    Captain Rohit Sharma waves at fans at New Delhi airport

    **EDS: VIDEO GRAB VIA @BCCI** New Delhi: Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma waves at fans at New Delhi airport, Thursday, July 4, 2024. Indian cricket team on Thursday returned home after winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in Barbados. (PTI Photo)(PTI07_04_2024_000068B)

  • July 04, 2024 11:06
    BCCI offers a glimpse of Team India as they fly back after the victory
  • July 04, 2024 09:57
    Team India dance to dhol beats at ITC Maurya Hotel in Delhi
  • July 04, 2024 09:38
    Men’s Indian Cricket Team en route to ITC Maurya after arriving in Delhi
  • July 04, 2024 08:51
    Elaborate security arrangements by Mumbai Police ahead of roadshow

    Police have made elaborate security arrangements for the road show of the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team today evening in Mumbai where a large number of fans are expected to gather to watch the procession, an official said.

    The victorious team, which returned to the country this morning, will take part in an open bus road show followed by a felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium in south Mumbai.

    The victory procession will be held between 5 and 7 pm from Nariman Point to the Wankhede Stadium, the official said on Wednesday.

    As a large number of people are expected to gather for the event, police are taking utmost precaution to avoid any untoward incident, he said. - PTI

  • July 04, 2024 08:15
    Arshdeep Singh at the Delhi airport

    WhatsApp Image 2024-07-04 at 08.05.31.jpeg

  • July 04, 2024 08:13
    Vice Captain of the T20 squad at Delhi airport’s T3

    WhatsApp Image 2024-07-04 at 08.04.32.jpeg

  • July 04, 2024 08:11
    Axar Patel arrives in Delhi with the team

    WhatsApp Image 2024-07-04 at 08.03.59.jpeg

  • July 04, 2024 08:09
    Yuzvendra Chahal at Terminal 3 of Delhi airport

    WhatsApp Image 2024-07-04 at 08.03.32.jpeg

  • July 04, 2024 08:07
    Recipient of the Best Fielder Award, Suryakumar Yadav, arrives in Delhi

    WhatsApp Image 2024-07-04 at 08.03.16.jpeg

    Suryakumar Yadav took a decisive catch in the final over. He juggled to take the catch of David Miller with South Africa needing 16 runs from the final over.

  • July 04, 2024 08:04
    BCCI secretary Jay Shah as he arrives with the T20 champions

    WhatsApp Image 2024-07-04 at 08.02.25.jpeg

  • July 04, 2024 07:55
    Watch: Team India arrives in Delhi

  • July 04, 2024 07:52
    Virat Kohli arrives at Delhi airport

    WhatsApp Image 2024-07-04 at 07.45.35.jpeg

  • July 04, 2024 06:55
    Air India special charter flight brought the triumphant Team India home

    The Air India special charter flight AIC24WC - Air India Champions 24 World Cup - took off from Bridgetown, Barbados around 4:50 a.m. local time on July 3 and arrived in Delhi at 6 a.m. (IST) on July 4 after a 16-hour non-stop journey.

    The Indian squad, its support staff, the players’ families and some board officials are aboard the flight along with members of the travelling media contingent.

  • July 04, 2024 06:53
    T20 World Champions India arrive in Delhi

    The T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team landed in Delhi on July 4 aboard a specially-arranged charter flight, five days after winning the coveted title in Barbados where it was stranded due to a category 4 hurricane.

    Hundreds of fans, holding placards congratulating their favourite players and waving the national flag, braved a steady drizzle to line up outside the Indira Gandhi International airport here to welcome the victorious players. - PTI

Related Topics

cricket / sport / T20 World Cup 2024

