Team building is primary concern: Simmons

Morale-booster: Sheldon Cottrell, seen with Keemo Paul (left), will be on a high given the price he commanded at the IPL.

West Indies coach Phil Simmons said his team’s focus in the match here on Sunday would be on the team-building process that has been set in motion.

“We are trying to build something, and the match tomorrow does not influence the direction in which we are going. All the guys know even though we play our best, we may not win,” said Simmons on Saturday.

Simmons praised the current batch of West Indian pacers, who were trying to adapt to different situations. “It has been a great effort from them because it is a case of different environment, different pitches, you have to bowl differently,” he said.

Million-dollar buy

Simmons was happy for Sheldon Cottrell, who was bought by IPL side Kings XI Punjab for ₹8.5 crore.

“Definitely, it will be life-changing for anyone, because he is getting a million dollars. But, I don’t think it is career-changing, because he knows where he is at with the West Indies in white-ball cricket,” said Simmons.

