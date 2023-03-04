Tara Norris — the rare American in big-time cricket

March 04, 2023 01:20 am | Updated 01:20 am IST

An American cricketer in the Women’s Premier League?

If you thought that was not very likely, you are not alone. Tara Norris did too. So she was in for a surprise when she was bought by Delhi Capitals.

“My expectations were a bit low to be honest and obviously I wouldn’t put my name into the hat like a lot of players,” a beaming Norris told The Hindu. “I felt really proud to get picked and I am representing not just the United States but all Associate nations.”

A good idea

The 24-year-old left-arm seamer was the only player from the Associate nations to interest the franchises at the auction, despite the rule that a player from such a country could be added to the eleven in addition to the four overseas players.

“I think it is a really good idea, and I hope the franchises would catch on to it and more Associate players get the opportunity,” she said.

Norris, who has already the experience of playing in The Hundred in England, believes the WPL could be even bigger. “I have enjoyed my experience at The Hundred, where I played for Southern Braves in the last couple of years,” she said.

“Now I am looking forward to how the WPL pans out. I think its influence will not just be on women’s cricket, but for all women’s sports.”

She is delighted that she has become a part of Capitals. “We have some unbelievably good internationals and some fine young players, like Titas Sadhu, who is back after helping India win the Under-19 World Cup,” said the Philadelphia-born Norris, who was attracted to cricket after her dad’s job took her to England.

Among her favourite cricketers as a young girl was M.S. Dhoni. She is a fan of Virat Kohli, Stuart Broad, Sam Curran, Jemimah Rodrigues, her teammate at Capitals, and Smriti Mandhana. “I have never seen anyone time the ball as well as Smriti,” she said.