Over the last few years, R. Sai Kishore has made rapid progress in domestic cricket, especially in the shorter formats. He has already been a part of a limited-overs tour to Sri Lanka in 2021, was back-up for the home series against West Indies in 2022 and is also a standby for the Asian Games next month.

The 26-year-old was also appointed as captain of the Tamil Nadu Ranji Trophy side last year for the final two matches though he led in only one game and missed the other due to illness. With impressive performances in the Duleep and Deodhar Trophy tournaments for South Zone this year, the lanky tweaker is inching close to earning his maiden India cap.

With the buzz increasing with every tournament he plays, Sai Kishore refuses to buy too much into the hype. Sportspersons often use cliches like ‘being in the present or taking it one game at a time’, but for the TN spinner, the reasons are more in the firm belief he is already ready.

“As an Indian, when it comes to international cricket, our odds are 15 among a billion people. The way I see it is, ‘Am I equipped for international cricket? If I am taken in there, can I survive?’ If the honest answer to that question is yes, that is enough.

“Two years before making my IPL debut, I knew I was ready. I am not chasing it. I am happy where I am and grateful for it, and being part of these tournaments are important markers,” he said in a chat with The Hindu during the Deodhar Trophy, where he finished as the joint third-highest wicket-taker with 11 scalps.

Even though he has constantly improved in all aspects of the game, the 26-year-old also has the unenviable task of playing in the era of Ravindra Jadeja and now Axar Patel. It is similar to what the wicketkeepers in the country, like Wriddhiman Saha or Dinesh Karthik, faced when they had to compete for a spot with M.S. Dhoni.

When asked how tough it is knowing it won’t be easy to get past the incumbents, Sai Kishore said, “Once you feel ready, you don’t have to bother about anything else or what others are doing. I have a belief I will play for India. If it is meant to happen, it will. But it won’t change me as a person.

“It doesn’t make a big difference beyond a fleeting moment; only the tag changes. I had to wait two years and 13 games last year before playing in the IPL. I had a strong desire to play in the IPL, but it made no difference after two days. Playing for India will be a proud moment, but it is not everything because you then won’t enjoy playing for South Zone or TN.”

THE GIST In 2017, he was the highest wicket-taker in the TNPL, with 17 scalps He first got picked in the IPL for Chennai Super Kings in 2020 In 2022, Gujarat Titans shelled out ₹3 crore to pick the spinner

Talking of IPL, he had to wait for a long time for his break in the big league. He spent two years with Chennai Super Kings (2020, 2021) and finally made his debut in 2022 for Gujarat Titans. Despite doing reasonably well, he had to warm the bench this season because of the demands of team combination.

“It was very tough when it happened. Naturally, you have more expectations after doing well the previous year. But I am grateful to have had Hardik Pandya and Ashish Nehra. I could go and ask why I am not playing. They were honest in saying, ‘You are just unlucky. You are doing everything, turning up, working hard.’

“The clarity from the management meant I could focus on my game using the facilities in Ahmedabad, and I feel my batting has improved now,” he said.

After Kane Williamson’s injury, the team opted to try overseas left-arm wrist spinner, Noor Ahmad. “When there is an option of adding a variety, the management will be tempted to try. It is the logical explanation, but it becomes harder when you put emotions into it.

“Everyone wants to play in the IPL because if you want and desire to play for India, it is important. But it is a part of learning; learning about why I play the sport and life skills. I am playing the game for sheer joy, so these expectations and dreams are foolish. I am grateful for all these things as it makes one mentally tougher.”

While he has been spectacular in shorter formats with his ability to bowl in the PowerPlay and even the death overs, there is a perception that he still has to do more in First Class cricket, where he has 113 wickets at an average of 26 after 30 matches.

“I am happy where I am as a red-ball cricketer. My effectiveness in a game situation is there, and I feel my bowling is sorted. I want to improve, and that quest will always be there, even 10 years later, but I am ready as a bowler for the big stage.

“If you walk on water, there will be opinions still saying you can’t fly, and there is not much you can do about it,” he said to the perception of him being more of a white-ball bowler.

The left-arm spinner also revealed that he can be relaxed about his future and the big picture because of the journey that has got him to where he is today. Having burst onto the scene in the 2017 TNPL when he finished as the highest wicket-taker, he thought things would come thick and fast. However, he had a reality check when he got snubbed at the auction a few times.

“I thought if I do well in TNPL, I will get there (IPL), but once that did not happen, I wondered why. Then I realised I needed to improve my batting and fielding and started working with R. Prasanna (former Tamil Nadu skipper) to improve my base batting so that I could at least score 20 runs.

“For me, the Tamil Nadu cap didn’t come easy; to be a regular in the team wasn’t easy. I played in TNPL and wanted to play regularly for the State side. After that, I wanted to be part of all formats, and last year I also had the chance to lead the side in the Ranji Trophy. There is a difference between going from under-19 to IPL and doing it the hard way through domestic cricket. You are not overwhelmed by fame or money, and you are balanced. Everything has taken time, and there is beauty in that,” said Sai Kishore.

