TAMIL NADU ROUND-UP/Captain CC triumphs

S. Arivazhagan (Luckystar, 5/31).

Villupuram:

22 February 2021 00:55 IST

A. Kameleeswaran's unbeaten 70 helped Captain CC beat Sunny Sachin CC by 54 runs in the final of the Pongal T20 cricket tournament held recently.

The scores: Captain CC 173/ 2 in 20 overs (S. Raja 36 n.o., A. Kameleeswaran 70 n.o.) bt Sunny Sachin CC 119/7 in 20 overs (K. Karthi 27, S. Anbalagan 3/18).

Vignesh slams century

M. Vignesh's 125 (111b, 14x4) set up Vasantham's 142-run win over Grand Dravid CA in the CDCA fifth division league.

The scores: I div.: Sri Ramakrishna Cricket Trust 196 in 49.5 overs (S. Radhakrishnan 64,C. Sathyanarayanan 32, Y. Aravindhan 3/37, G. Maharaja 3/31) bt Suryabala 133 in 41.5 overs (M. Premkumar 46).

V div.: G 251 in 49.5 overs (M. Faizaldeen 32, S. Anand Kumar 40, E. Mahendran 61,N. Muruganantham 4/61) lost to Devil Strokers 252/7 in 49.5 overs (V. Prabhul Raj 42, M. Sakthivel 73, M. Naveen 40, U. Kiran Kumar 3/33).

Vasantham 263/7 in 50 overs (P. Saravanan 40 , M. Vignesh 125, M. Balraj 43 n.o.) bt Grand Dravid CA 121 in 32.4 overs (B. Karthik 3/34, K. Sridhar 3/28).

VI div.: Appasamy 222/9 in 50 overs (P. Balakrishnan 35, J. Vasanthkumar 41, A. Madhan Kumar 49, A. Jones 3/25) bt CDCA Junior Colts 168/6 in 50 overs (B.M. Prasanna 39).

Arivazhagan and Sathish Kumar shine

S. Arivazhagan's five-wicket haul was the highlight of Luckystar's one-wicket win over Rangers in the JSW-SDCA third division league.

In another match, S. Sathish Kumar's five-wicket haul went in vain as S.R. Prabhakar Memorial lost to Writer Ramasamy Memorial by 21 runs.

The scores: II div.: Ravindran Memorial 210 in 45 overs (Baskar 57, Arunprasath 41, Ajith Kumar 44, E.Senthil Rajmohan 3/26, R. Selvam 3/42) lost to Muthusamy Memorial 213/7 in 41.5 overs (K. Silambarasan 85 n.o., S. Nithin Mouliya 32, E. Senthil Rajmohan 31, Baskar 3/51).

III div.: Writer Ramasamy Memorial 155 in 45 overs (S. Arun 52, S. Sathish Kumar 5/23) bt S.R. Prabhakar Memorial 134 in 45 overs (J. Tamilselvan 4/34).

Rangers 108 in 43 overs (Deepak Ram 30, S. Arivazhagan 5/31) lost toLuckystar 111/9 in 20.1 overs (Murali 4/48, Prabu 3/22).

Achievers 181/9 in 43 overs (R. Amith Singh 55, S. Sharun Kumar 39, K. Boopathy 3/41) bt Tigers-B 168 in 43 overs (D.K. Bharat Krishna 34, R. Amith Singh 3/44).

V div.: Rothmans 107 in 45 overs (S. Suresh 4/25, S. Praveen Kumar 3/32) lost toNew Universal 110/7 in 19.5 overs (C. Sathish Kumar 33).

All-round show by Tharun

J. Tharun's all-round show (73 & four for 39) helped Maruthi Super Kings script a 66-run win over AR in the DCAT third division league.

The scores: II div.: Lucky Star 126 in 40.3 overs (Manjunathan 45, B. Joy Gupta 3/28, S. Nithiyanantham 3/22) lost to Tirupur CF-A 129/2 in 24.2 overs (G. Sanjay Venkateshwar 38, N.S. Yuvan Shankar 49 n.o.).

III div.: Maruthi Super Kings 225/8 in 50 overs (P. Hari Prasanth 62, J. Tharun 73, M. Ganesan 4/32) bt AR 159 in 41.5 overs (Vijayakumar 35, S.P. Raghul 3/40, J. Tharun 4/39).