For someone with 342 wickets and 2361 runs in Tests, R. Ashwin played with remarkable commitment in TNPL-4.

Ashwin led Dindigul Dragons with passion, played in six of the seven league matches, missing one only because he was indisposed.

Importance of seniors

“I think, we the international stars, have to give something back to Tamil Nadu cricket. It’s our duty because the TNCA and the State have done so much for us,” he told The Hindu on Monday.

Ashwin added, “Even M. Vijay, he batted very well in this TNPL.

“All the senior cricketers with international experience should come together and support Tamil Nadu cricket.”

He, however, felt Tamil Nadu needed to improve to catch up with other States. “The pace of our cricket is still slow if you compare it with other States. Cricket has become quicker.”

He said, “I have given some of my ideas to the TNCA which has been very receptive.

“We need to have a centralised academy that has lively pitches and indoor practice facility where our State cricketers in various age groups and other promising players can go and hone their skills throughout the year.”

The all-rounder observed, “Now the cricketers play for the clubs, the TNPL and some go on to play for the State.

“Then they go their own ways. There is no centralised place of learning where they can always return and improve.”

Ashwin said, “The pace of our league is slow, so some of the boys struggle when they play TNPL. To succeed in all formats, we need good wickets.”

He noted, “Still some promising players have emerged in this TNPL.

“B. Praanesh bowls with some pace. Kiran Akash is lively as well, bowls in good areas. G. Periyaswamy impressed too and is a very confident bowler. Left-arm seamer Rangaraj Suthesh, not exactly young, made a good comeback.”

Ashwin added, “Among the spinners Ajith Ram caught the eye.

“Coming to batsmen, Hari Nishaanth seemed to have moved up to the next level.”

He signed off by saying, “Tamil Nadu cricket is in our blood. We want it to improve.”

Moving on

On Sunday’s dead ball controversy in the game between Dragons and Chepauk Super Gillies, Ashwin said, “I have put that behind me. It was heat-of-the-moment stuff. K. Srinivasan is a good umpire, among the best in the State.”