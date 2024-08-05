Tamil Nadu batter Baba Aparajith likely to play for Kerala

Seasoned Tamil Nadu batter Baba Aparajith is set to pad up for Kerala. The Hindu has learnt that he will be released by Tamil Nadu shortly.

Aparajith, who has scored 4571 runs from 90 First Class matches and hit 11 hundreds, wasn’t picked in the Tamil Nadu Ranji team last season but had served the team with distinction after making his debut against Baroda at Chennai in 2011. His technique and temperament should come in handy for Kerala’s batting.

The 30-year-old could lend solidity to a line-up that features strokemakers like Sanju Samson and Rohan Kunnummal. Aparajith is also a more than useful off-spin bowler.

Kerala could make use of Aparajith’s skills across multiple formats. After the disappointing shows in the past few seasons, especially in the Ranji Trophy, the team should be hoping to benefit from a player of his experience.

Aparajith has been in form, too. In the eliminator of the TNPL, he struck a 54-ball 72 for Chepauk Super Gillies against Dindigul Dragons.

The Hindu also confirmed the development with the TNCA. A senior official said, “About 10 days back, he approached us and said he wanted to move to Kerala. We have no problem with that and will give him the NOC.”

(with inputs from S. Dipak Ragav)

