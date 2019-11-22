Tahlia McGrath to lead Australia-A cricket team

All-rounder Tahlia McGrath will lead the Australia-A women’s cricket team in the limited-overs home series against India-A starting December 12 in Brisbane.

The tour, which is a key step in Cricket Australia’s expanded female pathway program, is part of a four-year agreement with India that has already seen Australia-A tour the sub-continent late last year.

According to a Cricket Australia statement, Australia will host an international women’s ‘A’ team for the first time. The two countries will play three one day matches in Brisbane followed by three T20s in Gold Coast.

The squads: ODIs: Maitlan Brown, Heather Graham, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (Capt.), Bridget Patterson, Georgia Redmayne, Sammy Jo Johnson, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Rachel Trenaman, Belinda Vakarewa, Amanda-Jade Wellington and Tahlia Wilson.

T20s: Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Josie Dooley, Heather Graham, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (c), Bridget Patterson, Sammy Jo Johnson, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Belinda Vakarewa, Elyse Villani and Amanda-Jade Wellington.