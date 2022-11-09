T20 World Cup | Would like to play against India in final, says Pakistan mentor Hayden

Pakistan’s coach Matthew Hayden speaks at a press conference. File. | Photo Credit: AFP

Pakistan team mentor Matthew Hayden wants to play the World Cup final against India purely for the sake of “big spectacle”.

An India-Pakistan clash generates much interest, mostly to the level of obsession, which was evident in the Group stage when Virat Kohli earned plaudits for orchestrating his team's much talked-about victory under pressure.

Pakistan stormed into the final with a comfortable seven-wicket win over New Zealand and now await the winner of the second semifinal between India and England.

“I would like to play India in the final purely because of the big spectacle,” he said when asked which opponent he will choose for the final.

Pakistan were on the verge of an early exit after defeats against India and Zimbabwe but luck smiled on them when Netherlands knocked South Africa out of the tournament to open up an opportunity for Paksitan.

Babar Azam’s side then beat Bangladesh to qualify for the semifinal.

It will be Pakistan’s third appearance in the T20 World Cup final. They had finished runners-up to India in the inaugural edition in 2007 and claimed the title two years later.

The former Australian opener sounded a warning to their next rivals, saying his bowling attack is yet to produce its best.

“Tonight was very special. That fast bowling attack you saw did an unbelievable job. I don’t think we have seen our best yet, which is probably the scarier part for whoever faces us (in the final),” Hayden said.

He also felt that playing at the MCG would suit his batters.

“Could be a truer surface and nicer batting track in Melbourne. Sky is the limit. You can never beat down class. Both these guys (Babar, Rizwan) have done it for a number of years. (Mohammad) Haris has smashed every bowler in the nets.

“The bowlers had to adapt to this pitch and bowl slower balls and they did so well. Haris Rauf is bowling consistent 150s.

“If Pakistan on their day turn up, they are unstoppable. Shadab is a great fighter. To win any tournament you got to fight.”