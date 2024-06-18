ADVERTISEMENT

T20 World Cup: West Indies beats Afghanistan by 104 runs

Updated - June 18, 2024 10:27 am IST

Published - June 18, 2024 09:57 am IST - Gros Islet( St Lucia)

With both teams assured of a Super 8 berth, it was the two-time champions West Indies who displayed their batting might against Afghanistan, amassing a formidable 218 for five, with Pooran’s powerful 53-ball 98 knock.

PTI

West Indies’ Nicholas Pooran hits six against Afghanistan during an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia, Monday, June 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

A superlative batting display led by Nicholas Pooran powered West Indies to a 104-run win over Afghanistan in their final Group C match of the T20 World Cup here on June 17.

With both teams assured of a Super 8 berth, it was the two-time champions West Indies who displayed their batting might, amassing a formidable 218 for five, with Pooran going on a six-hitting spree during his 53-ball 98.

Afghanistan's decision to bowl first backfired as Pooran hit as many as 8 maximums and 6 fours during his stay.

In reply, Afghanistan succumbed to scoreboard pressure, managing just 114 in 16.2 overs.

The hosts will face England in their Super 8 Group 2 match on June 20.

Brief Score:

West Indies: 218 for five in 20 overs (Nicholas Pooran 98; Gulbadin Naib 2/14).

Afghanistan: 114 all out in 16.2 overs (Ibrahim Zadran 38; Obed McCoy 3/14, Akeal Hosein 2/21).

