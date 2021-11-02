T20 World Cup | Want to win remaining three games: Rathour

ABU DHABI

02 November 2021 23:00 IST

‘Looking to play well, sort out issues’

India is focused on executing its plans and getting some points on board when it takes on Afghanistan, said batting coach Vikram Rathour.

While the Indian fans are looking at scenarios through which their team might make it to the final four despite losing the first two matches by comprehensive margins, the Indian think-tank has not shifted focus.

“We need to win first before we get into the run rate part,” said Rathour. “We won't be good at math anyways being cricketers. The focus is to play good cricket, to win the remaining three games.”

Advertising

Advertising

Rathour, who revealed that he had re-applied for the batting coach post, elaborated on what led to the losses in the first two games. “We were not able to execute our plans the way we wanted to... that has been the issue, not preparation.

“When you bat first on these surfaces, there is variation in pace and bounce. So strike rotation became an issue,” he added. It's not only with our team but has been an issue with other teams as well. We were not able to execute the big shots.”

Rathour also said that the entire Indian squad was available for selection, meaning that Suryakumar Yadav had recovered sufficiently from his back spasms to be available for selection.

“I think all 15 are available for selection and we haven't really sat down yet to discuss the XI for tomorrow’s game,” said Rathour.

“All 15 are in focus and anybody can perform depending on what the pace and the conditions are going to be. So I won’t rule anybody out at this stage.”

With the contract of all the coaching staff set to expire after the World Cup, Rathour confirmed he has re-applied of the position of the batting coach.

“The experience [of being batting coach] has been great. It’s been a great learning experience,” Rathour said. “It’s great to work with a team of such highly motivated and skilful players. It's been a good experience. Going forward, I have already applied for the batting coach’s job. And if I get that job, a lot of work is left to be done.”

The deadline for applying for coaching staff positions, barring the head coach, ends on Wednesday.