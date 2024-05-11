T20 World Cup: U.S. stadium, which is to host India-Pak clash, nears completion

The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York has reached the final stages of completion less than a month before the start of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

The four drop-in pitches cultivated with native Tahoma 31 Bermuda grass have now been installed at the ground while the north and south premium hospitality and media pavilions structures are on track for imminent completion.

Additional tickets for all the matches at the stadium, including the India vs Pakistan match, will be available through hospitality tickets inclusive of food and beverages.

Fans can be a part of history by grabbing their tickets on the official T20 World Cup website.

Nassau County International Cricket Stadium will witness its first match on 3 June when Sri Lanka takes on South Africa in their opening Group D encounter.

The 34,000-capacity stadium will also host the much-awaited clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan on 9 June.

Meanwhile, anticipation for the T20 World Cup continues to soar, fueled by the release of the official anthem, 'Out of this World,' performed by Grammy award-winning artist Sean Paul and Soca superstar Kes getting the fans in the groove for the tournament.

"As we reach the final stages of construction of the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium we are delighted to see a world-class facility ready for the best cricketers in the world. We can't wait to see fans experience their own bit of history, with hospitality options across all matches in New York, including India and Pakistan, we would encourage fans to book now before they sell out," said ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley while speaking about the stadium.