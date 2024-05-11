GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

T20 World Cup: U.S. stadium, which is to host India-Pak clash, nears completion

Additional tickets for all the matches at the stadium, including the India vs Pakistan match, will be available through hospitality tickets inclusive of food and beverages

Published - May 11, 2024 11:28 am IST - New York

ANI
Nassau stadium in New York.

Nassau stadium in New York. | Photo Credit: ICC

The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York has reached the final stages of completion less than a month before the start of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

The four drop-in pitches cultivated with native Tahoma 31 Bermuda grass have now been installed at the ground while the north and south premium hospitality and media pavilions structures are on track for imminent completion.

Additional tickets for all the matches at the stadium, including the India vs Pakistan match, will be available through hospitality tickets inclusive of food and beverages.

Fans can be a part of history by grabbing their tickets on the official T20 World Cup website.

Nassau County International Cricket Stadium will witness its first match on 3 June when Sri Lanka takes on South Africa in their opening Group D encounter.

The 34,000-capacity stadium will also host the much-awaited clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan on 9 June.

Meanwhile, anticipation for the T20 World Cup continues to soar, fueled by the release of the official anthem, 'Out of this World,' performed by Grammy award-winning artist Sean Paul and Soca superstar Kes getting the fans in the groove for the tournament.

"As we reach the final stages of construction of the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium we are delighted to see a world-class facility ready for the best cricketers in the world. We can't wait to see fans experience their own bit of history, with hospitality options across all matches in New York, including India and Pakistan, we would encourage fans to book now before they sell out," said ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley while speaking about the stadium.

Related Topics

cricket / Twenty20 World Cup / USA

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.