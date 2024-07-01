T20 World Cup triumph one of the sweetest in Indian cricket

India’s win over South Africa ended its wait for an ICC title. It’s been 11 years since India won the 2013 Champions Trophy. Thereafter, the Indian team played well enough to reach the semifinals of most ICC tournaments but hadn’t won the trophy.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s almost like a batter who gets into the 80s and 90s but is unable to score the coveted century. By winning the title in Barbados, India has hit a century and the thirst for a crown has ended.

Once again, it was the bowlers who did the trick for India with Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya being outstanding again. But for Bumrah’s third and fourth over where he got the wickets, Hardik would not have had enough runs to defend while bowling the final over of the match. Hardik, of course, brought India back in the game by getting Heinrich Klaasen out when the batter looked as if he was single-handedly going to take his team to a title.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rishabh Pant deserves praise too. This street-smart cricketer realised that the way Klaasen and David Miller were smashing sixes at will, a little interruption in their rhythm and flow was required. So he asked the physio to come out and treat the knee which had undergone surgery a few months back.

He took off his leg-guards and lay on his back as the physio strapped the knee. By the time he was ready behind the wickets, Klaasen was getting impatient and so chased a slow wide ball from Hardik to be caught behind.

India was back in the contest with that wicket and then Bumrah did what only he can do and suddenly the scenario had changed and the hunted had become the hunter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Suryakumar Yadav then showed how hungry this team was for a win by taking a superlative catch to send the other dangerman Miller back to the pavilion.

India was by far the best team in the competition and thoroughly deserved to be crowned the Champion.

It’s been a long wait but truly it is said that the rewards of patience are sweet. This is one of the sweetest wins in the history of Indian cricket.

(Professional Management Group).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.