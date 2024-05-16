GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

T20 World Cup to stream and broadcast with sign language, audio description

“This is the first time that the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will be broadcast with sign language and descriptive commentary,” Disney+ Hotstar and Star Sports said in a statement.

Updated - May 16, 2024 10:17 am IST

Published - May 16, 2024 09:39 am IST - NEW DELHI

Aroon Deep
This aerial photo taken on May 1, 2024 shows the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Eisenhower Park in East Meadow, New York, ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

This aerial photo taken on May 1, 2024 shows the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Eisenhower Park in East Meadow, New York, ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

In a first for Indian sports streaming, the ICC Men’s T20 cricket World Cup will be streamed with Hindi audio description and Indian Sign Language (ISL) for visually and hearing impaired viewers, Disney+ Hotstar, the streaming service with the rights to stream the tournament this year announced on Wednesday. Reports peg the tournament’s media value between ₹1,600–2,000 crore. 

“Being the first OTT platform to introduce this feature for live cricket, we are democratizing the game … and have made this feature available for 10 matches, including India matches, semifinals and finals during the tournament,” Sajith Sivanandan, head of Disney+ Hotstar told The Hindu in response to an emailed questionnaire. 

Also read | ICC Twenty20 World Cup 2024: full schedule, dates and venues

While the ISL interpretation of commentary is new for streaming, Disney had streamed some matches of the Indian Premier League with a Hindi descriptive track in 2022. JioCinema, which owns the rights to the franchise now, does not have closed captioning, ISL interpretation or a descriptive audio track in any language. The ICC men’s ODI World Cup attracted a maximum of 5.9 crore concurrent viewers on Hotstar, a figure that is half of what pre-qualifier matches in the current season of the IPL are racking up online. 

Star Sports, which has IPL’s TV broadcast rights, announced similar accessibility features last month. “We aim to make our entertainment content accessible for the deaf, hard of hearing and visually impaired communities on VOD (video on demand) and live content over the next 12-18 months,” Mr. Sivanandan said. He added that all of Hotstar’s original programming will have closed captioning and audio description tracks — though such features for content licensed from studios remains inconsistent at best across streaming platforms. 

A review of accessibility features on streaming platforms in India by The Hindu last year found that most platforms have limited availability of same-language closed captioning or audio description for their content, with the steepest gap for films licensed from studios. 

The IT Rules, 2021 include a recommendation for streaming platforms to make their content accessible to differently abled users, but most work in this regard has been through the industry’s own practices, and the government has not visibly exerted pressure to facilitate accessibility on OTT platforms. 

Related Topics

Twenty20 World Cup

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.