T20 World Cup | Sri Lanka looks to get its act together

The Dutch have a long way to go before making the big league

A Super 12 spot secured, Sri Lanka’s struggling top-order batters will look to utilise their final Group A league game to get back into form in the match against the Netherlands here on Friday.

Sri Lanka beat Namibia and Ireland to make it to the tournament proper, but the lack of form of Kusal Perera and Dinesh Chandimal is still a worry.

Playing without the pressure of having to qualify should help the batters even as the bowlers have shaped up well. The pacers — Chamika Karunaratne and Dushmantha Chameera — have shown control and leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has also been in his element.

Hasaranga has not only contributed with the ball but with the bat as well, scoring a fiery 71 against Ireland on Wednesday. Making a lethal combination with him is off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana.

The Netherlands, on the other hand, has still not looked good enough for top flight competition.

The bowlers’ inexperience was evident when they let Namibia’s David Wiese snatch the match from them on Wednesday. Batting has also been a big let down with only opener Max O’Dowd making an impression.

Ryan ten Doeschate’s form has hurt them the most.

The Dutch would have something to cheer about before they leave the UAE if they at least put up a good fight.

Match starts at 7.30 p.m. IST.