Cricket

T20 World Cup | Sri Lanka eyes second win in clash against Ireland

Sri Lanka’s Bhanuka Rajapaksa plays a shot during the ICC men’s Twenty-20 World Cup cricket match between Namibia and Sri Lanka at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, on October 18.   | Photo Credit: AFP

Former champions Sri Lanka take on a confident Ireland in a tricky first round group match of the T20 World Cup in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, with the winning side moving closer to a Super 12 spot.

Both Sri Lanka and Ireland have come into the match high on confidence after convincing seven-wicket wins against Namibia and Netherlands respectively in their lung openers.

Sri Lanka brushed aside Namibia’s challenge with the bowlers rising to the occasion while Ireland were far superior to the Netherlands as seamer Curtis Campher set them up by sensationally picking up a four wickets from four balls.

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka will be aware that a stiffer test awaits them when they square off against Ireland and that they can’t afford any slip-ups.

The team will be expecting more from the opening batters – Kusal Perera and Pathum Nissanka – as well as from the experienced Dinesh Chandimal. Avishka Fernando and Bhanuka Rajapksa showed what they are capable of against Namibia with contrasting knocks.

The spinners, Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga in particular, proved more than a handful for the spirited Namibia batters and will be key to Sri Lanka’s performance as the tournament goes on.

That apart, the pace attack, comprising Lahiru Kumara, Chamika Karunaratne and Dushmanta Chameera, came up with an impressive performance, underscoring the fact that they could also be counted upon to make inroads into the opposition batting.

“We want to get through this qualifying stage. Winning all three games will definitely put us in a good state of mind, adjusting to conditions will help in the main tournament,” Shanaka said after the Namibia match.

He, however, said his fast bowlers had the pace but not the execution “but going forward you can see a lot of good things”.

Ireland, on the other hand, will be wary of the Sri Lankan threat after having made short work of the Dutch, riding on Campher’s heroics.

Campher and his bowling colleagues have a bigger task at hand on Wednesday and need to step up against the Sri Lankan batting line-up which has experience and talent.

It is the batting which faces a stiffer test against a varied Sri Lankan attack, especially the spinners. The Irish batters need to stand up and be counted if they have to mount a good score to challenge the Sri Lankans.

The Teams (From) Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Janith Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya De Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando.

Ireland: Andy Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Kevin O’Brien, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Neil Rock, Ben White, Craig Young. Match starts at 7.30 p.m. IST.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

ICC T20 World Cup 2021 | Sri Lanka hammers Namibia by seven wickets

Bangladesh takes on Oman in a must-win game
KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan are seen during their partnership in the ICC T20 World Cup warm-up match against England in Dubai on October 18, 2021.

T20 World Cup warm-up | Rahul, Kishan power India to seven-wicket win over England

ICC T20 World Cup 2021 | Dew factor will decide whether we play extra seamer or spinner, says Ravi Shastri

T20 World Cup warm-up | I will bat at No. 3, KL will open with Rohit: Kohli

T20 World Cup first round | Dominant Sri Lanka bundle out Namibia for 96

ICC T20 World Cup 2021 | Campher takes four in four as Ireland beat Netherlands by seven wickets

Sri Lanka's first Test captain Bandula Warnapura dies at 68

Afghanistan Cricket Board seek members' support ahead of crucial ICC meeting

T20 World Cup biggest responsibility of career; Dhoni is life coach and a brother: Hardik Pandya

CSK bullish on retaining Dhoni

ICC Twenty20 World Cup | Shakib becomes top wicket-taker in T20Is

Getting the balance right is important: Stephen Fleming

ICC Twenty20 World Cup | Scotland stuns Bangladesh by 6 runs on first day of T20 World Cup

CSK bullish on retaining Dhoni

ICC T20 World Cup | Jatinder Singh stars in Oman’s 10-wkt victory over Papua New Guinea

T20 World Cup warm-up | India would look to sort out opening combination, Hardik's batting position

Rahul Dravid front-runner even as BCCI invites applications for head coach’s post

ICC Twenty20 World Cup | Australia wants nothing less than title, says Mitchell Starc

ICC Twenty20 World Cup | Former champions Sri Lanka clash with fast-rising Namibia
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 19, 2021 12:56:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/t20-world-cup-sri-lanka-eyes-second-win-in-clash-against-ireland/article37066797.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY