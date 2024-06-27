GIFT a SubscriptionGift
T20 World Cup: South Africa give Afghanistan 9-wicket hiding to qualify for maiden final

Afghanistan were bowled out for just 56 as Marco Jansen, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada ran riot with the ball

Updated - June 27, 2024 09:39 am IST

Published - June 27, 2024 08:41 am IST - Tarouba (Trinidad)

PTI
South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Afghanistan’s Ibrahim Zadran during the semifinal clash at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago on June 26, 2024

South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Afghanistan’s Ibrahim Zadran during the semifinal clash at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago on June 26, 2024 | Photo Credit: Reuters

A clinical South Africa qualified for their maiden T20 World Cup final with a resounding nine-wicket win over Afghanistan in the semifinal.

The Proteas put themselves in pole position to reach the final after they bowled out Afghanistan for a paltry 56. They then raced to the target with 67 balls to spare.

Earlier opting to bat, things went awry for the Afghans as South Africa pacers made optimum use of the substantial seam movement on offer.

Afghanistan were in complete disarray as they lost half their side inside the Powerplay.

The pace trio of Marco Jansen (3/16), Kagiso Rabada (2/14) and Anrich Nortje (2/7) shared seven wickets among themselves while spinner Tabraiz Shamsi (3/6) claimed three wickets.

Azmatullah Omarzai with his 10 off 12 was the top-scorer for Afghanistan.

Brief Scores

Afghanistan 56 all out in 11.5 overs (Azmatullah Omarzai 10; Tabraiz Shamsi 3/6, Marco Jansen 3/16)

South Africa 60 for 1 in 8.5 overs overs (Reeza Hendricks 29, Aiden Markram 23 not out; Fazalhaq Farooqi 1/11)

