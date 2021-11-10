T20 World Cup | PowerPlay holds the key, says Finch

ABU DHABI

Pakistan batting coach Hayden looking forward to the Aussie challenge

A day before its T20 World Cup semifinal against Pakistan, Australia skipper Aaron Finch stressed that his side had not “exceeded expectations” by making the knockouts.

“From day one I have had a lot of confidence in the way the squad has gone about its business. I don’t think we have exceeded our expectations. We came here with a clear plan to win the tournament and we are still alive to do that,” Finch said.

According to Finch, PowerPlay could be the decisive factor in the last-four clash.

“We have seen over the course of the tournament how important the PowerPlay is,” he said.

“The stats around the middle- and death-overs are pretty similar throughout and the PowerPlay definitely holds the key.

“Shaheen (Afridi) has been in really good form for Pakistan, so that’s going to be a crucial battle,” added Finch.

Pakistan batting coach Matthew Hayden, who hoped his experience would come in handy when the team meets Australia, did his best to play down the battle against his former opening partner and current Australia coach Justin Langer.

“Langer and myself are in a similar position. A national coach or a batting coach never wins a game of cricket. The XI that take part in the game wins it... we are only the back-up,” Hayden said.

Enjoying it

“But back-up is something I have really enjoyed over the last month. I am looking forward to seeing how this group of young men take forward the challenge in the semifinal.”