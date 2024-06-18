GIFT a SubscriptionGift
T20 World Cup: Nicholas Pooran hits 36 runs in an over, surpasses Chris Gayle’s sixes record in West Indies’ big win

West Indies notched up the highest first-innings total in the ongoing event and their highest total in the T20 World Cups.

Updated - June 18, 2024 11:26 am IST

Published - June 18, 2024 11:14 am IST

Agencies
West Indies’ Nicholas Pooran bats against Afghanistan during an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia, Monday, June 17, 2024.

West Indies’ Nicholas Pooran bats against Afghanistan during an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia, Monday, June 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

West Indies batter Nicholas Pooran scored a record-equalling 36 runs off Azmatullah Omarzai’s over in the T20 World Cup match between Afghanistan and West Indies in Gros Islet in their last group stage match. The Windies beat Afghanistan by a massive 104 runs.

T20 World Cup: ICC warns associate nations against potential corrupt approach from Kenya international

Pooran equalled India’s record set in 2007 by former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh with six sixes against England. However, the over didn’t witness all six balls going out of the park as happened in 2007.

It is an unwanted record for Afghanistan seamer Omarzai, who conceded a total of 36 in one over during the Powerplay. Nicholas Pooran smashed three sixes and a pair of fours during Omarzai’s second over which included some wayward bowling, meaning Yuvraj Singh’s long-standing record for most runs in one over at a Men’s T20 World Cup was equalled.

During his innings Pooran also surpassed Chris Gayle (124 sixes) as West Indies’ most decorated T20I six-hitter. The left-hander was eventually run-out in the last over.

Pooran’s brutal assault of 98 runs propelled West Indies to 218/5. West Indies notched up the highest first-innings total in the ongoing event and their highest total in the T20 World Cups.

