T20 World Cup: New Zealand hammers Uganda by 9 wickets

Published - June 15, 2024 08:48 am IST - Tarouba (Trinidad)

New Zealand put up a complete bowling performance to dismiss Uganda for a paltry 40 before gunning down the target in 5.2 overs

PTI

Uganda’s Riazat Ali Shah, left, reacts as he is caught behind by New Zealand’s wicket keeper Devon Conway, right, for two runs during an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago, Friday, June 14, 2024 | Photo Credit: AP

New Zealand registered their first win of the ongoing T20 World Cup, defeating Uganda by nine wickets here.

New Zealand put up a complete bowling performance to dismiss Uganda for a paltry 40 before gunning down the target in 5.2 overs with opener Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra remaining unbeaten on 22 and 1 respectively.

Pacer Tim Southee (3/4) was the pick of the bowlers for the BlackCaps with fellow quick Trent Boult (2/7), spinners Mitchell Santner (2/8) and Rachin Ravindra (2/9) picking up two wickets apiece.

Brief Scores:

Uganda: 40 all out in 18.4 overs (Kenneth Waiswa 11; Tim Southee 3/4)

