T20 World Cup: Nepal, Sri Lanka stare at exit after washout; South Africa make Super 8

Heavy rain washed out Sri Lanka and Nepal's crucial Group D fixture in the T20 World Cup that ended up assuring a Super 8 spot for South Africa.

The match was abandoned without a ball being bowled as both teams settled for a point each and are now staring at an early exit from the tournament.

South Africa secured the Super 8 berth by topping Group D with three wins from three matches.

Second placed Bangladesh, who are ahead of the Netherlands on net run-rate, are also vying for the second spot.

Nepal next face South Africa (Saturday), and Bangladesh (Monday) in Kingstown, St. Vincent.

Sri Lanka's chances of qualifying are the slimmest as they have only one match left in the group — against the Netherlands in St. Lucia on Monday.

