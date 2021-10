T20 World Cup | Livingstone doubtful after finger injury

Liam Livingstone.

London

19 October 2021 22:06 IST

England all-rounder Liam Livingstone is doubtful for the T20 World Cup after suffering a finger injury in his side’s first practice game against India in Dubai.

According to a report in Sky Sports, England will assess Livingstone’s injury in the next 24 hours and take a call on his availability.

Livingstone suffered the injury in the closing stages of England’s seven-wicket defeat to India in the warm-up match in Dubai.

Advertising

Advertising

The little finger on his left hand got swollen after he attempted to take a catch on the boundary.

The 28-year-old batter scored 30 off 20 deliveries and returned figures of 1/10 in his two overs with the ball, including the wicket of India captain Virat Kohli.

Livingstone was named as a replacement for star all-rounder Ben Stokes, who had taken a break from cricket to focus on his mental health.