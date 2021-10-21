T20 World Cup | Ireland and Nambia in battle for survival

Sharjah

21 October 2021 22:38 IST

Winner of Friday’s match will make it to the Super 12s

Their future in the tournament at stake, Namibia and Ireland will look to put their best foot forward when they clash in a Group A game on Friday.

With Sri Lanka already through to the Super 12s stage and the Netherlands out of the equation, the winner of Friday’s clash will become the second side to advance.

Ireland will hope for a better display with the bat. The Irish made short work of the Dutch in their campaign-opener, but failed to cope against the formidable Sri Lankan attack.

Pacers Curtis Campher (four wickets), Joshua Little (five) and Mark Adair (five) have done well and Ireland will be counting on them again.

Namibia will be high on confidence having completed its highest successful T20I chase for a maiden World Cup win on Wednesday against the Netherlands.

Chief contributor

Having been bowled out for 96 in their opener, the Namibian batters did well to overhaul the target of 165 with one over to spare against the Netherlands. The chief contributor with the bat was David Wiese, who displayed his sensational power-hitting skills.

With openers Stephan Baard and Zane Green failing in the two games so far, Wiese alongside skipper Gerhard Erasmus and Craig Williams will need to shoulder the responsibility of putting runs.

Match starts at 3.30 p.m. IST.