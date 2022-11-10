T20 World Cup 2022 | England opt to bowl against India in 2nd semifinal

England are playing Phil Salt and Chris Jordan in place of Dawid Malan and Mark Wood, while India has retained Rishabh Pant, picking him over Dinesh Karthik

PTI Melbourne
November 10, 2022 13:42 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The India team sing the national anthem before play during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup semifinal match between India and England at Adelaide Oval on November 10, 2022 in Adelaide, Australia | Photo Credit: Getty Images

England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup here on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

England made two changes, bringing in Phil Salt and Chris Jordan in place of Dawid Malan and Mark Wood.

India are unchanged and have picked Rishabh Pant ahead of Dinesh Karthik.

England, who are ODI World Cup champions, are looking to add to their maiden T20 World title, which they won in 2010.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Chris Jordan of England watches on during the warm-up before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Semi Final match between India and England at Adelaide Oval on November 10, 2022. Jordan has been selected for the semifinal | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The winner of the second semifinal will meet Pakistan — who beat New Zealand by 7 wickets in the first semifinal — in the final on Sunday.

Playing XI

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

England: Jos Buttler (c), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid.

For live updates of the India vs England semifinal, click here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
cricket
Twenty20 World Cup

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app