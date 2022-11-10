T20 World Cup 2022 | England opt to bowl against India in 2nd semifinal

The India team sing the national anthem before play during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup semifinal match between India and England at Adelaide Oval on November 10, 2022 in Adelaide, Australia | Photo Credit: Getty Images

England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup here on Thursday.

England made two changes, bringing in Phil Salt and Chris Jordan in place of Dawid Malan and Mark Wood.

India are unchanged and have picked Rishabh Pant ahead of Dinesh Karthik.

England, who are ODI World Cup champions, are looking to add to their maiden T20 World title, which they won in 2010.

Chris Jordan of England watches on during the warm-up before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Semi Final match between India and England at Adelaide Oval on November 10, 2022. Jordan has been selected for the semifinal | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The winner of the second semifinal will meet Pakistan — who beat New Zealand by 7 wickets in the first semifinal — in the final on Sunday.

Playing XI

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.

England: Jos Buttler (c), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid.

For live updates of the India vs England semifinal, click here.