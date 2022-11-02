T20 World Cup 2022 | Bangladesh wins toss, sends India to bat

PTI November 02, 2022 13:32 IST

Spin-bowling all-rounder Axar Patel replaced Deepak Hooda in the Indian playing XI while Soumya Sarkar made way for Shoriful Islam for Bangladesh for their Super 12 match in the ICC T20 World Cup

File picture of Rohit Sharma and K. L. Rahul walking in to bat. Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the T20 World Cup match here on Wednesday. Both teams made one change each. Will Bangladesh's batters be able to fend off India's potent bowling attack? 🤔#T20WorldCup | #INDvBANpic.twitter.com/DzDYhacoso — ICC (@ICC) November 2, 2022 Spin-bowling all-rounder Axar Patel replaced Deepak Hooda in the Indian playing XI while Soumya Sarkar made way for Shoriful Islam for Bangladesh. Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik recovered from his injury to retain his place in the side, prolonging Rishabh Pant's wait. Also Read ICC T20 World Cup 2022 | After stumbling against South Africa, India looks to bounce back against Bangladesh Playing XI India: Rohit Sharma (captain), K. L. Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud and Taskin Ahmed



