Cricket

T20 World Cup 2022 | Bangladesh wins toss, sends India to bat

File picture of Rohit Sharma and K. L. Rahul walking in to bat. Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup

File picture of Rohit Sharma and K. L. Rahul walking in to bat. Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the T20 World Cup match here on Wednesday.

Both teams made one change each.

Spin-bowling all-rounder Axar Patel replaced Deepak Hooda in the Indian playing XI while Soumya Sarkar made way for Shoriful Islam for Bangladesh.

Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik recovered from his injury to retain his place in the side, prolonging Rishabh Pant's wait.

Also Read
ICC T20 World Cup 2022 | After stumbling against South Africa, India looks to bounce back against Bangladesh

Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), K. L. Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud and Taskin Ahmed


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Twenty20 World Cup
cricket
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 2, 2022 1:34:19 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/t20-world-cup-india-vs-bangladesh-november-2-2022/article66085517.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY