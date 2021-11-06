Cricket

T20 World Cup | In-form England looks to dash South Africa’s hopes

England would look to dent South Africa’s hopes of reaching the last-four stage.   | Photo Credit: Getty Images

A semifinal spot virtually assured, in-form England would look to dent South Africa’s hopes of reaching the last-four stage when the two teams meet in a Group 1 Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup here on Saturday.

With a net run rate (NRR) of +3.183, England is more or less through to the semifinals with four wins from as many games, while South Africa is lying in the third spot with six points from four matches.

Australia has everything to play for as it takes on West Indies in the first match of the day, at Abu Dhabi.


