T20 World Cup | Guptill fit for India game

Pakistan's Haris Rauf celebrates the dismissal of New Zealand's Martin Guptill during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Pakistan in Sharjah, UAE, Tuesday, October 26, 2021.   | Photo Credit: AP

New Zealand opener Martin Guptill, who had suffered a toe injury, has regained fitness and is available for selection for the T20 World Cup match against India.

India take on the Black Caps on October 31.

Guptill was hit on his left foot during his side's defeat against Pakistan.

"It went a different shade of colour for a period of time. But he trained yesterday and he's training again tonight, so it’s great to see that he’s available and fit for selection," New Zealand coach Gary Stead was quoted as saying by New Zealand media.

Stead also said that Adam Milne may also be part of the playing XI to take on India. Milne was approved as an injury replacement for Lockie Ferguson.

Both India and New Zealand are yet to win a match in T20 World Cup, having lost their openers to Pakistan.


