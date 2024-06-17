ADVERTISEMENT

T20 World Cup: Bangladesh bowlers ensure smooth entry into Super 8 with win over Nepal

Published - June 17, 2024 10:03 am IST - Kingstown (Saint Vincent)

Nepal were on course at 78 for 5 at one stage before losing last five wickets for seven runs.

PTI

File picture of Bangladesh’s Tanzim Hasan Sakib | Photo Credit: AP

Young pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib bowled an incredible 21 dot balls in his career-best figures of 4 for 7 as a determined Bangladesh team used all its reservoir of experience to beat a spirited Nepal by 21 runs ensuring a comfortable passage into the Super Eights of the T20 World Cup.

Having nearly shocked South Africa in their previous game, Nepal bowlers were again on target, bowling out Bangladesh for 106 but Tanzim along with seasoned Shakib al Hasan (2/9) and Mustafzur Rahaman (3/7) bowled out Nepal for 85 in 19.2 overs.

This is the first time Bangladesh have won three games in a T20 World Cup edition.

Brief Scores

Bangladesh 106 in 19.3 overs (Shakib Al Hasan 17, Sompal Kami 2/10). Nepal 85 all out in 19.2 overs (Tanzim Hasan Sakib 4/7, Shakib Al Hasan 2/9, Mustafizur Rahaman 3/7).

