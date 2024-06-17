GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

T20 World Cup: Bangladesh bowlers ensure smooth entry into Super 8 with win over Nepal

Nepal were on course at 78 for 5 at one stage before losing last five wickets for seven runs.

Published - June 17, 2024 10:03 am IST - Kingstown (Saint Vincent)

PTI
File picture of Bangladesh’s Tanzim Hasan Sakib

File picture of Bangladesh’s Tanzim Hasan Sakib | Photo Credit: AP

Young pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib bowled an incredible 21 dot balls in his career-best figures of 4 for 7 as a determined Bangladesh team used all its reservoir of experience to beat a spirited Nepal by 21 runs ensuring a comfortable passage into the Super Eights of the T20 World Cup.

Namibia all-rounder David Weise announces retirement from International cricket after England clash in T20 WC

Having nearly shocked South Africa in their previous game, Nepal bowlers were again on target, bowling out Bangladesh for 106 but Tanzim along with seasoned Shakib al Hasan (2/9) and Mustafzur Rahaman (3/7) bowled out Nepal for 85 in 19.2 overs.

Nepal were on course at 78 for 5 at one stage before losing last five wickets for seven runs.

T20 World Cup 2024 | India takes flight to the Caribbean after a stellar show in the Land of Opportunity

This is the first time Bangladesh have won three games in a T20 World Cup edition.

Brief Scores

Bangladesh 106 in 19.3 overs (Shakib Al Hasan 17, Sompal Kami 2/10). Nepal 85 all out in 19.2 overs (Tanzim Hasan Sakib 4/7, Shakib Al Hasan 2/9, Mustafizur Rahaman 3/7).

Related Topics

cricket / T20 World Cup 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.