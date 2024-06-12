ADVERTISEMENT

T20 World Cup: Australia hammers Namibia by nine wickets to secure Super 8 spot

Published - June 12, 2024 09:03 am IST

Adam Zampa took four for 12 from four overs as unbeaten Australia stormed into the Super Eights at the Twenty20 World Cup with one Group B match to spare after hammering Namibia by nine wickets in Antigua on Tuesday.

PTI

Australia’s Adam Zampa (right) celebrates the dismissal of Namibia’s Zane Green (partly seen) during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2024 group B cricket match between Australia and Namibia at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda on June 11, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

North Sound (Antigua)

Australia annihilated Namibia by nine wickets to qualify for the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup here on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

Also read: T20 World Cup: The American dream faces litmus test from The Men In Blue

Australia put up a complete bowling performance to dismiss Namibia for a meagre 72 before gunning down the target in 5.4 overs with Travis Head and skipper Mitchell Marsh remaining not out on 34 and 18 respectively.

Josh Hazlewood (2/18) removed the Namibian openers Michael Van Lingen and Niko Davin before leg-spinner Adam Zampa (4/12) got into the act to run through Namibia, who ended with their lowest total in T20 Internationals.

Opening the bowling alongside Hazlewood, Marcus Stoinis (2/9) also took a couple of wickets while skipper Pat Cummins and Nathan Ellis chipped in with a wicket each.

Gerhard Erasmus top-scored for Namibia with 36 off 43 balls. Reeling at 43 for eight, Namibia managed to cross the 50-run mark courtesy a lone hand from Erasmus.

Brief Scores

Namibia 72; 17 overs (Gerhard Erasmus 36; Adam Zampa 4/12; Marcus Stoinis 2/9, Josh Hazlewood 2/18) lost to Australia 74/1; 5.4 overs (Travis Head 34 not out, Mitchell Marsh and 18 not out) by nine wickets.

