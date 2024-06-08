ADVERTISEMENT

T20 World Cup | Afganistan bowl out New Zealand for 75, secure 84-run upset win

Published - June 08, 2024 09:00 am IST - Georgetown

Rashid Khan and Fazalhaq Farooqi took four wickets each after the team set a target of 160

PTI

Afghanistan’s captain Rashid Khan celebrates after he bowled New Zealand’s Mark Chapman during an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana, Friday, June 7, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Skipper Rashid Khan and in-form left arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi grabbed four wickets each as Afghanistan stunned New Zealand by a whopping 84 runs in a Group C clash of the T20 World Cup.

Chasing a tricky 160 at the Providence Stadium here, the 2021 runners-up were skittled out for 75 with just two batters -- Glen Phillips (18) and Matt Henry (12) managing double digits as they lasted just 15.2 overs.

Farooqi and Khan returned with identical figures of 4/17.

Wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz, fresh from winning the IPL with Kolkata Knight Riders, gave Afghanistan a splendid star in a 56-ball 80 after New Zealand chose to bowl.

The opener smashed five sixes and as many fours as he along with Ibrahim Zadran (41-ball 44; 2x6, 3x4) put on 103 for the first wicket in 14.3 overs.

But however they could not finish well as Trent Boult (2/22) and Matt Henry (2/37) restricted them to 159 for six.

Brief Scores

Afghanistan 159/6; 20 overs (Rahmanullah Gurbaz 80, Ibrahim Zadran 44; Trent Boult 2/22, Matt Henry 2/37) beat New Zealand 75; 15.2 overs (Rashid Khan 4/17, Fazalhaq Farooqi 4/17).

