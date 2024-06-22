GIFT a SubscriptionGift
T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies crush USA by 9 wickets

Shai Hope struck a magnificent 82 from 39 balls as West Indies crushed the USA on Friday, winning their T20 World Cup Super Eights encounter by nine wickets and with 9.1 overs to spare.

Published - June 22, 2024 09:16 am IST - Bridgetown (Barbados)

PTI
West Indies’ Shai Hope hits a six during the men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between the USA and the West Indies at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, Friday, June 21, 2024.

West Indies’ Shai Hope hits a six during the men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between the USA and the West Indies at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, Friday, June 21, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The T20 World Cup co-hosts West Indies crushed United States of America by nine wickets in their Group 2 Super Eight match here.

After restricting the USA for a mere 128 in 19.5 overs with Andre Russell (3/31) and Roston Chase (3/19) causing the maximum damage, West Indies knocked off the target in 10.5 overs to make 130 for one.

Shai Hope blasted eight sixes and four boundaries to make 82 not out from a mere 39 balls, while Nicholas Pooran blasted three sixes and a four to reach 27 not out off 13 balls.

Brief scores:

USA 128 in 19.5 overs (Andries Gous 29, Nitish Kumar 20; Andre Russell 3/31, Roston Chase 3/19) lost to West Indies 130/1 in 10.5 overs (Shai Hope 82*, Nicholas Pooran 27*; Harmeet Singh 1/18) by 9 wickets.

Related Topics

T20 World Cup 2024

