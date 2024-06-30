T20 World Cup 2024 | Ravindra Jadeja too walks into the sunset

Ravindra Jadeja became the third Indian cricketer to walk into the sunset after India’s victorious ICC Men’s T20 World Cup run.

In an Instagram post, Jadeja called time on his T20I career. “With a heart full of gratitude, I bid farewell to T20 internationals. Like a steadfast horse galloping with pride, I’ve always given my best for my country and will continue to do so in other formats. Winning the T20 World Cup was a dream come true, a pinnacle of my T20 international career. Thank you for the memories, the cheers, and the unwavering support,” the post read.

Off his mark

The all-rounder was not at his best in the World Cup, taking a solitary wicket and scoring 35 runs in eight outings.

Jadeja, however, is a proven performer for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He has won three IPL titles with the franchise. Jadeja made his T20I debut against Sri Lanka in 2009.

The southpaw earned 74 T20I caps, scoring 515 runs and taking 54 wickets. An all-format player, Jadeja will now turn his attention to Tests and ODIs.

