ADVERTISEMENT

T20 World Cup 2024 | Ravindra Jadeja too walks into the sunset

Published - June 30, 2024 11:55 pm IST - Bridgetown (Barbados)

Ashwin Achal
Ashwin Achal

Bowing out in style: Jadeja has always been there when needed. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR

Ravindra Jadeja became the third Indian cricketer to walk into the sunset after India’s victorious ICC Men’s T20 World Cup run.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an Instagram post, Jadeja called time on his T20I career. “With a heart full of gratitude, I bid farewell to T20 internationals. Like a steadfast horse galloping with pride, I’ve always given my best for my country and will continue to do so in other formats. Winning the T20 World Cup was a dream come true, a pinnacle of my T20 international career. Thank you for the memories, the cheers, and the unwavering support,” the post read.

Off his mark

The all-rounder was not at his best in the World Cup, taking a solitary wicket and scoring 35 runs in eight outings.

Jadeja, however, is a proven performer for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He has won three IPL titles with the franchise. Jadeja made his T20I debut against Sri Lanka in 2009.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The southpaw earned 74 T20I caps, scoring 515 runs and taking 54 wickets. An all-format player, Jadeja will now turn his attention to Tests and ODIs.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US