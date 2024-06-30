GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

T20 World Cup 2024 | Ravindra Jadeja too walks into the sunset

Published - June 30, 2024 11:55 pm IST - Bridgetown (Barbados)

Ashwin Achal
Ashwin Achal
Bowing out in style: Jadeja has always been there when needed.

Bowing out in style: Jadeja has always been there when needed. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR

Ravindra Jadeja became the third Indian cricketer to walk into the sunset after India’s victorious ICC Men’s T20 World Cup run.

In an Instagram post, Jadeja called time on his T20I career. “With a heart full of gratitude, I bid farewell to T20 internationals. Like a steadfast horse galloping with pride, I’ve always given my best for my country and will continue to do so in other formats. Winning the T20 World Cup was a dream come true, a pinnacle of my T20 international career. Thank you for the memories, the cheers, and the unwavering support,” the post read.

Off his mark

The all-rounder was not at his best in the World Cup, taking a solitary wicket and scoring 35 runs in eight outings.

Jadeja, however, is a proven performer for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He has won three IPL titles with the franchise. Jadeja made his T20I debut against Sri Lanka in 2009.

The southpaw earned 74 T20I caps, scoring 515 runs and taking 54 wickets. An all-format player, Jadeja will now turn his attention to Tests and ODIs.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.