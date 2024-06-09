GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

T20 World Cup 2024 | New York braces for marquee India-Pakistan clash

Rohit’s men will be the happier side heading into the big-ticket affair while their counterparts are in a must-win situation after the demoralising loss against the USA; the focus will be on the pitch again

Published - June 09, 2024 12:15 am IST - New York

Ashwin Achal
Ashwin Achal
India will play against Pakistan on June 9 in the U.S.

India will play against Pakistan on June 9 in the U.S. | Photo Credit: AP

It is the Super Bowl on steroids. This is how a Nassau County official described the India-Pakistan Group-A clash which will be held on June 9.

The marquee affair of a World Cup has come to new shores, but the hype and excitement has not dipped. Tickets for the 34,000-capacity Nassau County International Cricket Stadium is long sold out, with prices now soaring high in the reseller market.

Pakistan, smarting from an upset at the hands of the USA, will have to revert to the “cornered tigers” avatar made famous by their predecessors from the 1992 ODI World Cup. It is all or nothing for Babar Azam’s men. Another loss would seriously jeopardise its progress to the Super 8 stage.

India enters in better shape, having whipped Ireland at the same venue in its opening game. Only the top-order batters were needed on the day, while the fast bowlers Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Hardik Pandya got a full and satisfying work out.

Bumrah, the player of the match when the sides clashed in the 2023 ODI World Cup, was nearly unplayable on Wednesday. Pakistan might be forced to see out his quota of four overs and look for scoring options elsewhere.

Big role

A shoddy pitch, meanwhile, could turn out to be a dampener. The toss plays a big role, as the side batting first runs the risk of being blown apart. This grand occasion deserves more than a low-scoring one-sided affair.

Given the up and down nature of surfaces here, it was a surprise to see the Indian batters face the pacers at full tilt in their nets session on Friday. The worst fears nearly came true when Rohit Sharma took a blow to the finger by way of a rising delivery from left-arm throwdown specialist Nuwan Seneviratne. Rohit grimaced in pain and took an extended break. Much to the team management’s relief, he shook it off and continued to bat.

Speedsters Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir and Haris Rauf may not have fired against USA, but when presented with a helpful surface, can do similar damage. It is the flailing batting unit which requires immediate redressal.

Magical moments

India-Pakistan games has a habit of conjuring magical moments. Virat Kohli’s majestic straight six off Haris Rauf in the 2022 T20 World Cup. Sachin Tendulkar’s square cut over the point fence which left Shoaib Akhtar shell-shocked in 2003. Venkatesh Prasad’s send-off to Aamer Sohail at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in 1996.

This tournament needs another iconic image to showcase cricket in the best light in the USA.

The teams (from): India: Rohit Sharma (Capt.), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (Capt.), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, and Usman Khan.

