T20 World Cup 2024 | India conquers own demons en route world crown

As the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup progressed, the air of invincibility around the Indian team grew. Nothing seemed to faze the group. Slow pitches in New York. Spin-friendly conditions in the West Indies. Heavy wind. Heavy rain. Bat first. Bowl first. It did not matter. This Indian team finished the job under all circumstances.

The self-belief was most evident in the final, when India looked down and out by the end of the 15th over of the South Africa chase. But yet again, India managed to find a way to win.

Captain Rohit Sharma often spoke about finding the will to pull through difficult situations.

His players, tough characters all, responded in kind. It was particularly pleasing that this campaign did not run on the exploits of one or two stars.

There were clutch shows from several quarters — Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Arshdeep Singh, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Rohit.

Virat Kohli reserved the best for the last. Despite a horror run, Kohli received the backing of the team management.

A breakout knock was just around the corner, head coach Rahul Dravid remarked. Free of clutter, Kohli strode out in the final to put up a match-winning show.

When the squad was announced a couple of months ago, there was concern that it was bowler-heavy.

As it turns out, the selectors had foresight in plenty. Three pacers — Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj — were required in USA. When the team landed in the West Indies, spin was king.

Not a concern for India, which had four tweakers in the ranks. Kuldeep Yadav was the chosen one, and the left-arm wrist spinner came in and delivered immediately.

The Indian teams of the past have been guilty of sticking to a template and avoiding change. Not so for this unit.

When a holding role was needed, Axar Patel was sent up the order. The move worked wonders, especially so in the final, as Axar put India back on track after a shaky start. Axar went about his business like an accomplished specialist.

Rohit’s acumen also shone on the field, as fielders were moved around on the fly. Quinton de Kock succumbed to a smart ploy, when Rohit stationed an extra man in the square-leg fence, knowing fully well that the wicketkeeper preferred the sweep.

From start to finish, India had all bases covered. This was an unstoppable winning machine. The highest standard has been set.