T20 World Cup 2024: If West Indies don't get it done, I'm backing you: Vivian Richards to Team India

“What can I say to a team that is already so powerful? You have a good thing going here and I can only say that if the guys in maroon don’t get it done, I will be backing you. Is that reasonable enough,” he asked

Published - June 23, 2024 11:46 am IST - North Sound (Antigua)

PTI
Hardik Pandya with captain Rohit Sharma during the ICC T20 World Cup match between India and Bangladesh at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, on June 22, 2024.

Hardik Pandya with captain Rohit Sharma during the ICC T20 World Cup match between India and Bangladesh at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, on June 22, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Batting legend Vivian Richards visited the Indian team's dressing room and expressed his support for Rohit Sharma and his men, saying, "if the Men in Maroon falter, I'm backing you," to win the T20 World Cup.

The West Indian was a part of the fielding medal ceremony of the Indian team after it defeated Bangladesh in the Super Eights at the Sir Vivian Richard Stadium here on Saturday.

"Well done today, going all the way?" he asked.

"What can I say to a team that is already so powerful? You have a good thing going here and I can only say that if the guys in maroon don't get it done, I will be backing you. Is that reasonable enough?

"As a Caribbean person, really good to see what you have here," Richards said in the video posted by the BCCI.

The West Indies great presented the fielding medal award to Suryakumar Yadav for his brilliant catch in the outfield at square leg to dismiss opener Litton Das.

The 72-year-old was delighted to see "pocket rocket" Rishabh Pant back in action.

"Pant it's great to see you back here after what you have been through. We would have missed the great talent and what you have to offer in the future."

"Just great to see you, and the way you are playing your cricket, love it enjoy it. Well done," he added.

India are sitting on top of their group with 4 points from two games with a healthy +2.425 net run rate.

They will next take on Australia in their final Super Eights clash.

