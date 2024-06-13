T20 World Cup 2024: I am very confident about my batting: Arshdeep

Arshdeep Singh’s four for nine against USA on Wednesday gave him the best ever bowling figures by an Indian in an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match. The previous best was R. Ashwin’s four for 11 versus Australia in the 2014 ICC World Twenty20.

Arshdeep enjoyed the success, especially since his family was at the ground. “It feels good when you perform well for the team. I’m very happy - my family was here, and they were really happy with my performance as well,” the left-arm speedster said in the post-match press conference on Wednesday.

Arshdeep also fancies himself as a batter, having been promoted ahead of Jasprit Bumrah in the Pakistan match on Sunday. “You never know when the team needs those runs. It can be two runs, four runs, anything. I am trying to work as hard as possible with (batting coach) Vikram (Rathour) bhai regarding my batting,” he said.

“In the last game, Jassi (Jasprit Bumrah) bhai was supposed to go before me, but I just went in to bat after asking (captain) Rohit (Sharma). They were surprised, but now I told them that I will go up the order regardless of whatever you say. I will go at nine because I faced the quickest bowlers in the Pakistan game. I am very confident about my batting,” Arshdeep said.

