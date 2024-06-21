T20 World Cup 2024 | Having three left-arm spinners is an advantage on the wickets here, says India’s Axar Patel

The Indian bowling attack in the Super 8 fixture against Afghanistan here on Thursday was unique. It is not too often you see three left-arm spinners in the eleven.

Kuldeep Yadav offers variety as a wrist spinner, while Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja come on with a stifling line and length. Axar, in particular, is adept at changing it up according to the match situation. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is waiting in the wings.

The trio formed an effective combination on a slow, dry Kensington Oval pitch. Kuldeep, playing his first match of the tournament, took two wickets. Axar (1/15 in 3 overs) and Jadeja gave nothing away and applied the choke on the Afghan chase.

Active communication

Axar believes that active communication makes for a good partnership. “Having three left-arm spinners is an advantage on the wickets here. Our combination is very good. We communicate well. For example, whoever comes on to bowl first will communicate to the others on what is working and what is not. This is important when you bowl as a unit,” Axar said at the press conference after India eased past Afghanistan by 47 runs.

Being versatile to satisfy the needs of the team is crucial, Axar added. “I can bowl in the PowerPlay, middle or towards the end. I can be called by the captain in any situation. If I feel that I need to attack, then I plan accordingly. In the Pakistan match, when I came to bowl the 16th over, I felt that if I give less runs it will be very good for the team,” said Axar.

Axar described pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah as a “world class bowler”, and that the quality of the Indian attack can “get us out of a tough situation”.