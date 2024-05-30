T20 World Cup 2024 Group C preview | Three-way race beckons West Indies, New Zealand, and Afghanistan

In The Hindu’s countdown to the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which commences in the West Indies and USA on June 2, we take a look at the teams in Group C.

WEST INDIES: The co-host enters the tournament in great form, having won four of its last five T20I series. In Andre Russell (all-rounder), Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, and Shimron Hetmyer (batters), and Romario Shepherd and Alzarri Joseph (pacers), WI is packed with match-winners.

The two-time T20 World Cup champion will miss the services of experienced all-rounder Jason Holder, who is out with an injury. WI is expected to do better than its showing in the previous T20 WC, where it crashed out in the group stage.

Key player: Andre Russell: An integral part of Kolkata Knight Riders’ IPL 2024 title-run, the all-rounder has enjoyed a career resurrection. Russell, 36, shone bright in the final against Sunrisers Hyderabad with a crucial three-wicket haul.

The squad: Rovman Powell (Capt.), Alzarri Joseph, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Obed McCoy, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, and Romario Shepherd.

The West Indies have made a late change to their squad for next month's T20 World Cup.





NEW ZEALAND: The Kiwis rely on the old guard in their search for a first T20 World Cup trophy. Kane Williamson leads the side for a fourth time in a T20 WC, while pacers Tim Southee and Trent Boult make their seventh and fifth tournament appearances respectively.

The likes of Daryl Mitchell (CSK), Rachin Ravindra (CSK), and Boult (RR) hit the ground running after hectic IPL 2024 campaigns, while most other players return to familiar settings having featured in the 2023 Caribbean Premier League.

From the squad announcement press conference to the departure check-in desk ✈️





Fast bowler Matt Henry and Ravindra are the only players in the squad who have not played in a T20 WC. This mega event could well be the last dance for a generation of talent.

Key player: Trent Boult: The left-arm pacer’s spell of 3-0-6-1 took Royal Challengers Bengaluru out of contention in the IPL Eliminator last week. Boult’s dangerous shape and curl with the new ball can swing the early momentum towards New Zealand.

The squad: Kane Williamson (Capt.), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, and Tim Southee.

AFGHANISTAN: The 2023 50-over Cricket World Cup saw Afghanistan rise from minnow to contender. A dream semifinal spot was cruelly denied by a hobbling Glenn Maxwell, who smashed an all-time great ODI knock. The T20 style is perhaps a better fit for the Afghans. Najibullah Zadran, wicketkeeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Gulbadin Naib, and Mohammad Nabi can hit the long ball, while Rashid Khan, Nabi, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, and Noor Ahmad form a well-rounded spin attack.

Several of the Afghanistan players were involved in IPL 2024 — the machine is greased and ready. Gurbaz, in fact, came good in the final for KKR with a 32-ball 39.

Key player: Naveen-ul-Haq: With 14 wickets, pacer Naveen-ul-Haq finished as LSG’s highest wicket-taker in IPL 2024. The 24-year-old’s slower-ball variations are tough to pick.

The squad: Rashid Khan (Capt.), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Nangyal Kharoti, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, and Fareed Ahmad Malik.

UGANDA: This nation makes its debut at a World Cup, though it was part of the combined East Africa side which competed in the 1975 WC. To find a spot here is an achievement in itself, as Uganda overcame fancied Zimbabwe and Kenya in the Africa leg of the qualifiers.

The celebrations led by @OgwangOyuku are everything 😁





An upset win over strong favourites West Indies, New Zealand or Afghanistan will go a long way in boosting the profile of cricket in Uganda.

Key player: Frank Nsubuga: At 43, Nsubuga is be the oldest player in the tournament. The all-rounder first played international cricket 27 years ago.

The squad: Brian Masaba (Capt.), Riazat Ali Shah, Kenneth Waiswa, Dinesh Nakrani, Frank Nsubuga, Ronak Patel, Roger Mukasa, Cosmas Kyewuta, Bilal Hassun, Fred Achelam, Robinson Obuya, Simon Ssesazi, Henry Ssenyondo, Alpesh Ramjani, Juma Miyaji.

PAPUA NEW GUINEA: The island country had a fairly easy route to the main draw, cruising past Vanuatu, Japan, and Philippines in the East Asia-Pacific Qualifier held last year. PNG appeared in the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, where it lost all three of its Group B first-round matches (to Scotland, Bangladesh, and Oman).

The PNG team is all geared up to leave their mark in the T20 World Cup.

Former Zimbabwe captain Tatenda Taibu is the head coach of PNG.

Key player: Tony Ura: With 1618 runs in 56 T20Is, Ura is the nation’s most successful batter.

The squad: Assadollah Vala (Capt.), C.J. Amini, Alei Nao, Chad Soper, Hila Vare, Hiri Hiri, Jack Gardner, John Kariko, Kabua Vagi Morea, Kipling Doriga, Lega Siaka, Norman Vanua, Sema Kamea, Sese Bau, Tony Ura.