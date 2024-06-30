T20 World Cup 2024 | For Dravid, a forgettable chapter to redemption song in the Caribbean

Barring a parody advertisement, it is tough to recall a time when Rahul Dravid truly let loose. To see Dravid scream in joy while holding the ICC Men’s T20 2024 World Cup trophy aloft was a satisfying sight. It was reassuring to know that nice guys need not finish last.

And to think that 17 years ago, the Caribbean was the site of a dark chapter, when Dravid’s India exited the ODI World Cup in the group stage. Dravid may not harp on the past, but this victory was a comforting redemption song.

The head coach received the perfect send-off. The players paid emotional tribute to a man many would consider their childhood hero.

Rohit Sharma stated that Dravid deserved the title more than anyone else, given his extraordinary service to the game. By backing his men to the hilt, Dravid earned the admiration of the players.

“Nahi, nahi, nahi (no, no, no),” Dravid said as the lads approached him to lift him and toss him up in celebration. Too late — a smiling Dravid was soon in the air.

Meticulous

Dravid brought his meticulous nature to the job. The former India captain was a big presence at every training session, watching over the action and offering a word or two to the wards. When he spoke to the media, he refrained from taking credit for successes. There were no references to his accomplishments as a player.

“I don’t think of myself as a player anymore,” Dravid once remarked. It was all about the team and how he could contribute.

And thus an incredible chapter in Indian cricket ends. The Rohit-Dravid partnership, now a World Cup-winning pair, makes way for newer things. For Dravid, life goes back to Bengaluru and family.

Public appearances will be fewer now, but the memories of his time in the top job will remain sweet.