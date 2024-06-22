T20 World Cup 2024 | Bangladesh could be another warm-up for India

The easy win over Afghanistan in the first game of the Super Eight stage would have boosted the Indian team’s morale even more. They were unbeaten in the American stage of the league — that too on pitches about which the less said the better. Then, when they would have looked to get some good match time in their last group game in Miami against Canada, the wet outfield put paid to those plans too as the game was washed off.

Therefore, the match against Afghanistan became a bit more crucial as it would not give the players the time to ease into the Super Eight stage of the tournament.

The next game against Bangladesh could well be another warm-up for the Indians. Mind you, in recent times, the clashes between the junior teams of the two countries have been pretty spicy with loads of aggro between the players. It’s not necessarily the same as the senior players like Shakib, Mustafizur play in the Indian Premier League and so know the Indian players well and have a very good equation with them.

They have had an up and down tournament so far, but the Super Eight stage gives the players a fresh start and a new page to write on.

Indias batters, especially the openers, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, will look to get more runs and time out in the middle before the clash against Australia.

Pant played a lovely cameo against Afghanistan and is looking dangerous with every outing. Suryakumar was simply SKY as he batted as only he can and even toyed with Rashid Khan, who bowled so well to the other Indian batters.

Then it was Boom Boom Bumrah who tied up the Afghan top order with his extraordinary skill and reading of the batters’ mind. There is no one remotely close to the Indian pacer in the way he sets batters up and sends them back to the change room. The spinners bowled well too and didn’t allow the Afghan batters any leeway.

A win against Bangladesh will assure India a place in the semis and also give them more confidence to take on the impressive Aussies to see who finishes top of the table.

(Professional Management Group)