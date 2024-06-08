GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

T20 World Cup 2024 | A self-assured Hardik bodes well for India

The all-rounder hits the ground running with a three-wicket haul against Ireland; the Mumbai Indians skipper says he is happy to start the tournament on a good note

Published - June 08, 2024 12:29 am IST - New York

Ashwin Achal
Vital cog: Hardik being in form — after a tough IPL 2024 — is crucial for team balance.

Vital cog: Hardik being in form — after a tough IPL 2024 — is crucial for team balance. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

Hardik Pandya has had it tough in the last few months. Troubles began when his move from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians for IPL 2024 did not go down well with MI fans.

The all-rounder, who was lauded as an astute skipper for taking GT to the IPL title in 2022, had replaced fan favourite Rohit Sharma at the helm. Supporters made their displeasure known, booing Hardik during matches.

The noise is bound to have affected Hardik, who performed poorly with bat and ball in the tournament.

There were fears that Hardik’s slump would continue when he wore the national jersey at the T20 World Cup. His spot as the all-rounder was especially crucial to the team balance.

Much to the relief of Indian fans, Hardik delivered with the ball in the opening game against Ireland here. The pitch no doubt aided him, but Hardik did his part by landing it consistently in the right areas.

His first scalp came with a classic inswinger which foxed Lorcan Tucker. A hint of away swing next up proved too good for Curtis Campher.

Mark Adair fell soon after, giving Hardik satisfying returns of three for 27.

The early stage of the comeback was complete. The tough times in IPL 2024 forced Hardik to introspect.

“I’m very happy to start on a good note. Everything falls into place for people who work hard.

“I had to spend time within myself and identify who I was,” Hardik told bcci.tv.

India batting coach Vikram Rathour was pleased to have a fit-and-firing Hardik ready for duty. “Hardik looked really good. He’s been bowling really well. He looks fit enough to go through four overs, and he’s been bowling with pace and some accuracy,” Rathour said.

