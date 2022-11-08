T20 World Cup 2022 | Rohit Sharma sustains injury in nets

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, sustained a powerful blow on his forearm during an optional session ahead of India's semi-final clash against England on Thursday.

PTI Adelaide
November 08, 2022 07:44 IST

Rohit Sharma was taking customary throwdowns from S. Raghu at the Indian net session when a short ball hit his right forearm and he was instantly in deep pain, leaving the nets immediately.

The Indian team on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 suffered a massive scare as captain Rohit Sharma sustained a powerful blow on his forearm during an optional session ahead of India's T20 World Cup semi-final against England on Thursday.

Rohit was taking customary throwdowns from S. Raghu at the Indian net session when a short ball hit his right forearm and he was instantly in deep pain, leaving the nets immediately.

Rohit tried a short arm pull and throwdowns being hurled at 150 plus speed from 18 yards climbed on him and he missed the shot by a split second.

He left the session and after that a big ice pack was tied to his right arm but he looked desolate and in considerable pain even while watching the training from a distance sitting on the ice box.

Mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton was seen talking to him for a considerable amount of time.

At this point with 48 hours left for the game, the Indian medical team will definitely try its best to get him on the park unless there is a fracture which will possibly rule him out of the playing XI.

