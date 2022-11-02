T20 World Cup 2022 | Raza lone bright spot as Netherlands bowl out Zimbabwe for 117

Paul van Meekeren (4-0-29-3) was the top-wicket-taker for the Dutch pace attack who showed a disciplined approach as they skittled out Zimbabwe for 117 in the T20 World Cup Super 12 match

Zimbabwe’s Ryan Burl, right, reacts after he was dismissed by Netherlands’ Paul van Meekeren during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the Netherlands and Zimbabwe in Adelaide, Australia on November 2, 2022 | Photo Credit: AP

Sikandar Raza was the only bright spot for Zimbabwe in an otherwise sloppy batting display as the Netherlands bowl them out for 117 in their T20 World Cup here on Wednesday.

The star Zimbabwe all-rounder slammed a 24-ball 40 and looked like batting for a different team as wickets kept falling around him. He batted with supreme confidence and control en route to a 24-ball 40 (3x4, 3x6).

Pacer Brandon Glover (4-1-29-2) troubled the Zimbabwe batters early on, extracting swing from the Adelaide Oval as he gave a twin blow inside the Powerplay by dismissing skipper Craig Ervine (3) and Regis Chakbva (5) in successive overs.

Paul van Meekeren (4-0-29-3) was the top-wicket-taker for the Dutch pace attack who showed a disciplined approach with Logan van Beek (2.2-0-17-2) and Bas de Leede (4-0-14-2) also returning with two each as Zimbabwe were all out in 19.2 overs.

That only two batters reached double-digit figures and they consumed 66 dot balls summed up Zimbabwe's plight in their must-win match.

De Leede took the prized-scalp of Raza who looked to tear the Dutch attack apart as the batter mis-timed a good length ball.

Fred Klaassen, who returned with 1/17, took a well-judged running catch at the boundary to end Raza's entertainment.

Electing to bat, the top-three Wessly Madhevere (1), skipper Craig Ervine (3) and Regis Chakabva (5) failed to get going and managed 20 runs in Powerplay.

Reeling at 20/3, Raza straightaway got going with his swivel shots to counter-attack the Dutch bowlers.

He bisected the field at ease with his elegant drives and looked in total control in a fine 48-run partnership off 35 balls with Sean Williams.

Just when Zimbabwe were trying to build a partnership and get back some momentum, Van Meekeren triggered yet another collapse by dismissing Williams (28 of 23 balls).

Scoreboard

Zimbabwe batting: Wessly Madhevere b van Meekeren 1 Craig Ervine c Edwards b Glover 3 Regis Chakabva lbw b Glover 5 Sean Williams c O’Dowd b van Meekeren 28 Sikandar Raza c Klaassen b de Leede 40 Milton Shumba c Myburgh b van Beek 2 Ryan Burl b van Meekeren 2 Luke Jongwe c van Beek b de Leede 6 Richard Ngarava c Myburgh b Klaassen 9 Tendai Chatara not out 6 Blessing Muzarabani c Glover b van Beek 1 Extras: (LB-3 W-11) 14

Total: (All out in 19.2 overs) 117

Fall of wickets: 1/9 2/14 3/20 4/68 5/77 6/92 7/98 8/100 9/111 10/117

Netherlands bowling: Fred Klaassen 4-0-17-1, Paul van Meekeren 4-0-29-3, Brandon Glover 4-1-29-2, Logan van Beek 2.2-0-17-2, Bas de Leede 4-0-14-2, Roelof van der Merwe 1-0-8-0.