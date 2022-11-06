T20 World Cup 2022 | India’s semi-final birth confirmed after Netherlands stuns South Africa by 13 runs

Netherlands pulled off a shock 13-run win to send South Africa crashing out of the World Cup; result ensured India a semi-finals berth from Group 2

PTI Adelaide
November 06, 2022 09:13 IST

Netherlands’ Scott Edwards, right, congratulates teammate Bas de Leede after defeating South Africa in their T20 World Cup cricket match in Adelaide, Australia, on November 6, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Netherlands recorded one of their biggest victories in world cricket as they stunned South Africa by 13 runs in the T20 World Cup in Adelaide on Sunday.

The win ensured India’s birth in the semi-finals. Sent into bat, Netherlands rode on collective effort from its top-order to post 158 for 4.

Colin Ackermann top-scored for Netherlands with a 26-ball unbeaten 41, while Tom Cooper made 35 off 19 balls.

Keshav Maharaj (2/27) picked up two wickets for South Africa.

Defending the target, Netherlands bowlers rose to the occasion and restricted South Africa to 145 for 8 with Brandon Glover (3/9) scalping three batters.

Rilee Rossouw top-scored for South Africa with a 25-run knock.

Brief Scores:

Netherlands: 158 for 4 in 20 overs (Colin Ackermann 41 not out; Keshav Maharaj 2/27).

South Africa: 145 for 8 in 20 overs (Rilee Rossouw 25; Brandon Glover 3/9). 

