T20 World Cup 2022 | Australia legend Matthew Hayden appointed Pakistan’s team mentor

AP ISLAMABAD
September 09, 2022 17:23 IST

Legendary Australian opener Matthew Hayden was with the Pakistan team as their mentor in the 2021 T20 World Cup held in UAE as well. Screengrap: Twitter/@TheRealPCB

Former Australian opening batter Matthew Hayden was appointed as a mentor to Pakistan's cricket team for next month’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

Hayden served the Pakistan team in a similar role during last year’s T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates where Pakistan won all its five group games before losing in the semifinals to Australia.

The Pakistan Cricket Board said Friday that Hayden will join the team in Brisbane on Oct. 15. Pakistan is due to compete in a triangular series in New Zealand, also featuring Bangladesh, prior to the T20 World Cup.

“He (Hayden) brings with him a wealth of knowledge about Australia conditions and I am confident his involvement will significantly benefit our extremely talented cricketers,” PCB chairman Ramiz Raja said in a statement.

Hayden was impressed with Pakistan’s progress in the ongoing Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates where it has qualified for the final against Sri Lanka after beating India and Afghanistan in the Super 4 stage.

“I think this Pakistan side has got what it takes to excel in Australia,” Hayden said while praising Pakistan’s run-chase against archrival India in the Super 4 game at Dubai.

“This team has all of its bases covered and I am sure it will light up the World Cup as it did in the UAE last year.

“I feel privileged to be given an opportunity to pass on all my experience and knowledge about all conditions in Australia and can’t wait to be back in the Pakistan dressing room.”

