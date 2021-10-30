Cricket

T20 World Cup | England win toss, opt to field against Australia

England's captain Eoin Morgan won the toss against Australia's captain Aaron Finch.   | Photo Credit: AP

England skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and opted to bowl against Australia in their Super 12 Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup here on Saturday. Australia brought in spinner Ashton Agar in place of Mitchell Marsh, while England fielded an unchanged playing XI.

Both Australia and England have won their last two matches in the tournament so far.

The Teams:

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (w), Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

England: Eoin Morgan (c), Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills. PTI ATK PDS PDS


