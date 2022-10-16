T20 World Cup | 11-year-old bowls to Rohit Sharma at nets

India will take on Australia and New Zealand on October 17 and 19 in the two official warm-ups ahead of tournament

Drushil Chauhan, an 11-year-old cricketer, bowling to India captain Rohit Sharma at nets during practice session ahead of the T20 World Cup, in Perth, Australia on October 16, 2022. Photo: BCCI TV

Drushil Chauhan, an 11-year-old cricket enthusiast, had a moment to remember when he got an opportunity to bowl at skipper Rohit Sharma during India's practice session here in Perth ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Drushil was one of the many kids present at the WACA ground for the morning session. He impressed everyone with his smooth bowling action after the Indian team arrived for its afternoon practice session.

India skipper Rohit invited Drushil to bowl at him in the nets.

"We were at the WACA for a noon practice session and kids were finishing their morning event. We could see 100-odd kids playing cricket from our dressing room. One caught everyone's attention, especially Rohit," Hari Prasad Mohan, Team India's analyst, said in a video posted by the BCCI.

"Everyone was amazed by his smooth run-up, his natural talent. He was constantly beating the bat. Rohit went out to ask him to bowl few balls in the nets. It was an amazing sight." Drushil was invited to the team's dressing room as well and he shared some moments with the coaches and some of the members.

"I was very surprised, my dad told me that I might be able to bowl to him. So I got really excited," said the left-arm swing bowler.

He said his favourite deliveries are inswing yorkers and outswing balls.

After the net session, Rohit asked Drushil: "You stay in Perth; how are you going to play for India?" "I am going to go to India when I'll be good enough," replied Drushil as the Indian captain signed some merchandise for him.

The inaugural champions will face Pakistan in their campaign opener on October 23.