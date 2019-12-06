T20 series | Pollard calls it an opportunity and a challenge

West Indies captain Kieron Pollard says Indian team’s form is good for his team as it looks at the forthcoming series as an opportunity and a challenge.

“We have to deal with what is presented to us and we are looking to channelise our energy, for ways to be positive, get the basics right and continue to use that opportunity every time we step onto the field,” Pollard said after the team’s training session here on Thursday.

Team effort

“So, we don’t want to focus too much on individuals. We are here as a team, looking forward to improving our cricket,” he said.

Referring to the absence of some senior players, Pollard said: “(Andre) Russell, (Sunil) Narine and (Dwayne) Bravo are big gaps, but the squad selected has come down here to try and do the job. We back each and every player.

On his own form, he said: “You have bad and good times. I just want to continue scoring and help my team’s cause. We are here to play some good cricket and we are well-prepared. Hopefully, we will hit the ground running.”

On West Indies’ indifferent form in the T20 format despite being the defending World Cup champion, Pollard felt it was all in the past.

“It is important to do certain things well against a formidable side like India, tick the boxes and hopefully the results will be taken care of,” he said.

New talent

Speaking about new talent like Hayden Walsh Jr. and Brandon King, Pollard felt the most important thing for the management was to have patience. “At the end of the day you want to have results, but sometimes you need to be honest with yourself,” he said.

“Sometimes, you need to have that umbrella over them and try and protect them from any vultures,” he concluded.